From India to Belgium: How Mehul Choksi Evaded Arrest for 8 Years

Mehul Choksi, a fugitive businessman and one of the main accused in the ₹13,500-crore Punjab National Bank scam, has reportedly been arrested in Belgium. The arrest came after India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted an extradition request.

Choksi, 65, had been on the run for eight years and was taken into custody on Saturday. He is currently in jail as legal proceedings move forward. Belgian authorities acted based on two arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai court in 2018 and 2021.

Choksi, who holds citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda, had been living in Antwerp with his wife Preeti Choksi. He had earlier left the Caribbean country claiming he needed medical treatment.

