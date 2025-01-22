BREAKING: 10 Killed As Fruit Laden Truck Overturns In Karnataka's Yellapur District

10 Killed As Fruit Laden Truck Overturns In Karnataka's Yellapur District An accident occurred in the early hours of the morning in the Gullapura area of Yellapur taluk, Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka, when a lorry loaded with fruits and vegetables overturned, resulting in the deaths of 10 people and leaving 16 others seriously injured. The accident took place on National Highway 63 when the lorry was travelling from Haveri to Kumta. Police have stated that the accident was caused by the driver's negligence, leading to the vehicle overturning.