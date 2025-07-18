Gandhinagar Hit And Run Case: Accused Brat Vatsal Kariya Gets Bail

In a tragic incident of reckless driving, a 70-year-old man was killed after a speeding BMW rammed into his Activa scooter in Gandhinagar’s Sargasan area. The car, allegedly driven by Vatsal Dipakbhai Kariya from Rajkot, struck the elderly victim with such force that he was thrown nearly 20 feet. CCTV footage shows the moment of impact, followed by the BMW crashing into a tree, with its airbags deployed. The victim, Mukulraj Mohanbhai Mishra, was reportedly on his usual routine of picking up his grandchildren from school and died instantly.