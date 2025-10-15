Video: Google Launches $15 Billion AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, India

Google has unveiled plans to establish a massive AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, marking its largest-ever investment in India worth $15 billion over five years. The facility will combine advanced computing, data storage, and clean energy to power innovation in AI. Designed to benefit startups, researchers, and industries like healthcare, agriculture, and education, the hub will enhance India’s digital infrastructure, create thousands of tech jobs, and strengthen data security by storing more information locally.