VIDEO: Bihar Businessman Gopal Khemka’s Murder Caught on CCTV Camera

Gopal Khemka Murder: In the aftermath of the brutal murder of prominent Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka, Republic has obtained chilling CCTV footage from outside his residence at Ramgulam Chowk.

The crucial video captures the terrifying moments just before the attack. Within 30 seconds of Khemka's car arriving at his residence, a man suddenly appears, opens fire, and quickly escapes.

The shooting took place around 11 PM on July 4, as Khemka was returning home from the Bankipore Club. The unidentified attacker fired at close range, fatally wounding him. Police now believe the assailant had conducted a thorough recce of the area and was lying in wait near the entrance to carry out the targeted killing.