Government Bans Several OTT Platforms Streaming Soft Porn Content

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has blocked 25 OTT platforms and related apps for streaming obscene and sexually explicit content that misrepresents women. Platforms like ULLU, ALTT, Rabbit, and Prime Play have been taken down for violating the IT Act, 2000, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The crackdown, under IT Rules 2021, enforces strict content moderation, age restrictions, and swift takedowns of objectionable content. This decisive action underscores the government's zero-tolerance stance on degrading digital material and sparks new debate on censorship and creative limits in India’s booming OTT sector.