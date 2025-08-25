How GST 2.0 is a Masterstroke to Counter Trump’s Tariffs

The Goods and Services Tax Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is preparing to roll out new GST slabs around September 22, 2025, aimed at boosting festive demand in India, sources suggest. The new tax structure, expected to be implemented during the Navratri celebrations, will simplify GST into two slabs—5% and 18%—as proposed by the Centre. The GST Council is scheduled to convene in New Delhi on September 3-4, 2025, to finalize these reforms. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, hinted at GST reforms by Diwali 2025. However, the timeline has now been advanced to coincide with Navratri, giving the festive season an economic push while strategically shielding India from Trump’s tariff impact.