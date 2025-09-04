New GST Bill 2025 Explained: What Gets Cheaper This Diwali Season?

India’s much-awaited GST Bill 2025 is here, promising major relief for households this festive season. PM Modi’s ‘Diwali promise’ now takes shape as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces sweeping reforms. Essentials like milk, paneer, ghee, parathas, and dry fruits, along with appliances such as TVs, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ACs, fall under new GST slabs. While some goods will get cheaper with 0% or 5% tax, others remain under the 18% bracket. The bill also impacts education supplies, healthcare products, farming tools, automobiles, green energy projects, and furniture — offering big savings for families and reshaping spending for industries. As India enters its peak shopping season, the key question remains: does this bill truly deliver Modi’s promise of a ‘Double Diwali’ for the common man?