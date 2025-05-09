sb.scorecardresearch
Published May 9, 2025 at 3:32 PM IST

Hamas Oct 7 Missile Attack Linked to Pakistan’s Missile Strike, Caught on Camera

A shocking new revelation has emerged as video evidence uncovers a potential connection between Hamas’ October 7 missile attack on Israel and Pakistan’s recent missile response during the India-Pakistan conflict. Intelligence inputs point to a secret link involving tactical support and technology exchange, now revealed on camera.

Dive into the revealing footage, chronological events, intercepted messages, and expert analysis that suggest Pakistan’s missile capabilities may have been shaped or supported by external terror groups.

