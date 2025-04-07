‘He Always Wanted to Serve’: Martyr Siddharth Yadav’s Father Shares His Story

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the father of martyred IAF pilot Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav shared an emotional and powerful story of his son's life — a journey of courage, sacrifice, and deep patriotism.

He spoke with pride about Siddharth’s childhood dream of joining the Indian Air Force, his strong sense of duty, and the values that shaped him into a brave officer. The interview also revealed the family's long-standing commitment to the nation’s service, giving a moving glimpse into the legacy of a true hero.