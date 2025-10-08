Himachal Tragedy: 18 Dead After Mudslide Hits Bus, PM Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid

A catastrophic landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, killed 18 people after a bus carrying 30 passengers was buried by mud on the Pathankot–Mandi highway. The incident, triggered by heavy rainfall, took place in the Balurghat area as the bus was en route from Marotan to Punjab. NDRF teams rescued three survivors, including two children in critical condition, while several passengers remain trapped under debris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the victims’ families, and President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her condolences. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri expressed deep sorrow. Rescue efforts continue amid relentless rain, highlighting the scale of the tragedy.