VIDEO: What Is HMPV? Is It Curable? Dr. Vivek Nangia Answers Everything You Need To Know | Exclusive

Dr. Vivek Nangia is an internationally renowned Interventional Pulmonologist, with over two decades of rich clinical experience. Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that causes infections ranging from mild symptoms like cough and fever to severe conditions such as pneumonia, particularly affecting young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. In India, the first cases were reported in January 2025, with two infants in Bengaluru—a three-month-old girl who has been discharged and an eight-month-old boy currently recovering—testing positive for HMPV. Additionally, a case was detected in Gujarat as well, involving a child from Rajasthan's Dungarpur district. One case has also been reported from Kolkata. Health authorities emphasize that HMPV is not a new pathogen and advise the public to maintain standard respiratory hygiene practices to prevent its spread.