Cracking the Honeymoon Mystery: The Phone Call That Changed Everything

Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed from Indore, was gruesomely murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, allegedly by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and two others. Merely days after their May 10 wedding, Raja’s mutilated body was discovered in a gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls, killed with a machete. Sonam, initially declared missing, turned herself in at a dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, following a 17-second phone call to her brother, who persuaded her to surrender implying her involvement. Police have arrested four individuals, uncovering a calculated murder driven by Sonam’s affair, with the investigation still exposing chilling layers of betrayal and planning.