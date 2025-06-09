Honeymoon Murder Mystery: How Events Unfolded in Raja Raghuvanshi’s Murder Case

Meghalaya honeymoon case: The Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder case centers on the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi, who vanished during a honeymoon trip with his wife, Sonam, in May 2025. His body was discovered days later in a gorge near Cherrapunji. According to police, Sonam masterminded the murder, allegedly with the help of contract killers, including her suspected lover. She later surrendered in Uttar Pradesh and was arrested along with three accomplices. A bloodstained weapon was found near the site of the murder. The case has stunned the nation due to the victim’s wife being accused of plotting the crime.