In a significant breakthrough in the murder case of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi, his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, has allegedly confessed to the crime. According to Meghalaya Police, Sonam admitted her involvement during cross-examination conducted in the presence of co-accused Raj Kushwaha. She reportedly acknowledged playing a role in the conspiracy to murder Raja. Here's a detailed, step-by-step account of how Sonam plotted the killing.