How India Changed Its War Strategy in 2026: Inside the Rise of Bhairav Force

The Indian Army is undergoing a massive army reform with the introduction of the Bhairav Force. These Indian commandos represent the pinnacle of future infantry, designed for high tech warfare and rapid border defense. Unlike traditional units, every Bhairav battalion integrates Ashni drones and Javelin missile systems to execute precision drone strike missions and tactical operations.This shift in military strategy ensures that Indian soldiers remain combat ready for counter terror and surgical strike scenarios. By bridging the gap between regular troops and Para SF, these specialized infantry units focus on modern warfare tactics. With advanced tactical gear and superior military technology, the Bhairav Force stands as a critical asset in Indian defence, redefining war tactics against enemy border action team threats.&nbsp;