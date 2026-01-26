Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Published Jan 26, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

How India Changed Its War Strategy in 2026: Inside the Rise of Bhairav Force

The Indian Army is undergoing a massive army reform with the introduction of the Bhairav Force. These Indian commandos represent the pinnacle of future infantry, designed f

Follow : Google News Icon  