VIDEO: Delhi Court Orders Seizure Of 'Offensive' M.F. Husain Paintings From Art Gallery

A Delhi court has directed the seizure of two paintings by the late artist M.F. Husain from the Delhi Art Gallery following a complaint filed by advocate Amita Sachdeva, who deemed the artwork offensive. The order was issued by Judicial Magistrate First Class Sahil Monga under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The paintings in question allegedly depict Hindu deities Hanuman and Ganesh, sparking controversy over their portrayal. The case highlights ongoing debates around artistic expression and cultural sensitivities in India.