Hyderabad Fire Accident: How a Spark Caused the Death of 17 People at Gulzar Houz

Hyderabad Fire: An eyewitness recounted his rescue attempts and the difficulties encountered while trying to save those trapped inside.

The massive fire that broke out in a building in Hyderabad’s Gulzar Houz area on Sunday morning resulted in 17 deaths, including eight children. Zahid, one of the first responders and an eyewitness, shared his experience of attempting rescues and the challenges faced during the operation.

Zahid explained the struggle to reach the victims, saying, “We couldn’t enter through the main gate because it was engulfed in flames, so we broke the shutter to get inside. Then, five to six of us broke through a wall to reach the first floor, but the entire area was completely on fire.”