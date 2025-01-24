Hyderabad Horror: Ex-Army Man Chops, Boils, & Disposes Wife's Body in Lake

In a deeply disturbing incident, a retired Army personnel from Hyderabad has been accused of brutally murdering his wife at their residence. The shocking crime has sent shockwaves through the community, with authorities launching an intensive investigation into the case.

Police are examining multiple aspects, including the mental health of the accused, possible motives, and any history of domestic violence in the household. The tragic incident has raised serious questions about underlying issues of abuse and mental health that may have escalated into this heinous act.

The victim's grieving family has demanded swift and strict action against the accused, calling for justice to be served without delay. As the probe continues, the incident has ignited a broader conversation on domestic violence and mental health awareness in India.