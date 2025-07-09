IAF Jet Crash: Rajasthan Police Disclose Likely Reason Behind Churu Crash

A plane, believed to be a fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF), crashed in an open field in Rajaldesar village in Rajasthan’s Churu district. Thick plumes of smoke rose from the crash site, with visuals showing the aircraft completely burnt. Two people, including the pilot, lost their lives in the incident.

The exact cause and extent of the damage remain unverified. Details about the pilot and the reason for the crash are still awaited. Although Rajasthan Police have not officially confirmed whether it was an IAF jet, reports from ANI and visuals from the scene suggest the aircraft was a Jaguar, specifically a SEPECAT Jaguar. The Indian Air Force has not yet released an official statement.