IAF's Super Sukhoi: India's New Jet Ready to Unleash Supreme Dominance in the Region

The Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI fleet is set for a significant upgrade under the “Super Sukhoi” program, aiming to enhance the aircraft’s capabilities extensively. In the first phase, 84 jets will be modernized at an estimated cost of ₹63,000 to ₹66,829 crore (around USD 7.5–7.8 billion). The Defence Acquisition Council has approved the proposal, with final clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security expected by 2025 or 2026. The development and integration are expected to take around four years, with the first upgraded Super Sukhoi likely to be ready by 2028.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), in collaboration with DRDO and Russian partners, will lead the upgrade process. The program is projected to raise the indigenous content of the Su-30MKI to nearly 78 percent. Once completed, the Super Sukhoi is expected to stay combat-ready until about 2055, giving the IAF a powerful multirole fighter capable of meeting future security demands.