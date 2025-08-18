IMD Issues Red Alert in Mumbai After Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai after the city was battered by heavy rains. Schools and colleges remain closed, local trains are halted, and airlines have issued travel advisories. Areas including Borivali, Thane, Worli, Navi Mumbai, and Colaba are on high alert. Some parts recorded over 200mm rainfall on Saturday, with wind gusts of 40–50 kmph on Sunday. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected until August 20, and residents have been advised to stay indoors unless necessary.