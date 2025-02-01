Income Tax Slabs, AI, Pharma Sector Push Headline In Nirmala Sitharaman's Most Watched Budget Speech

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled her eighth consecutive Union Budget presentation in the Lok Sabha at 11 AM. Earlier, Sitharaman visited President Droupadi Murmu for her signature on the Budget. The Union Cabinet has approved the Budget. In her speech, the Finance Minister announced that the government will set up an Urban Challenge Fund of ₹1 lakh crore to finance up to 25 percent of bankable projects and has allocated ₹10,000 crore for 2025-26.