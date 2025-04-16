sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 16, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST

How India’s Indigenously Developed World-Class Anti-Drone Laser Weapon Is a Game Changer

India has successfully carried out the first test of a cutting-edge high-powered laser weapon—a 30KW system made up of six 5KW beams, with a 4 km range, designed to destroy drones, UAVs, and fixed targets. Jointly developed by DRDO, other government labs, academic institutions, and private partners, the MK-2(A) laser weapon was specifically built to disable enemy drones, optical sensors, and electronic systems. In the test, it tracked a drone, fired a precision laser beam, and neutralized the target. This achievement marks a major advancement for India’s military capabilities, especially as drone warfare plays an increasingly critical role in modern conflicts, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine.

