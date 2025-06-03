Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / India Launches Major EV Scheme After Tesla Declines to Manufacture in India
Published Jun 3, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST

India Launches Major EV Scheme After Tesla Declines to Manufacture in India

India has unveiled a detailed electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing policy designed to position the nation as a global center for EV production. This initiative follows Tesla’s decision to not set up manufacturing operations in India, opting instead to establish showrooms for vehicle sales. Despite prolonged discussions with the Indian government, Tesla ultimately chose against local production. In response, India has adjusted its policy to draw interest from other global and domestic manufacturers.

Follow: Google News Icon