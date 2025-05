India has responded forcefully to the horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack of April 22, 2025. The Indian armed forces launched a decisive anti-terror operation, 'Operation Sindoor,' to send a strong message to Pakistan and its support for terrorism. Executed in the early hours of May 7, 2025, 'Operation Sindoor' stands as one of India's largest actions against cross-border terrorism since the 2019 Balakot airstrike.