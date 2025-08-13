Republic World
Published Aug 13, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST

India-Pakistan on Brink of War Again? Tom Cooper’s Analysis

Operation Sindoor, hailed by military analyst Tom Cooper as a “stunning masterstroke,” has reshaped South Asia’s power balance. India’s S-400 missile strikes crippled Pakistan’s reconnaissance, destroyed key aerial assets like the Saab 2000 Erieye AEW\&C, and forced Islamabad into a ceasefire request. Cooper says the operation exposed Pakistan’s military weaknesses, hollow nuclear threats, and failed diplomacy, marking a decisive shift in regional deterrence and affirming India’s strategic dominance.

