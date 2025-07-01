How Could India Benefit from the India-US Trade Deal?

With White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirming today that “President Trump and PM Modi share strong ties” and a US-India trade deal announcement expected soon, global focus shifts to the significance of this development for both countries.

Foreign affairs expert Robin Sachdev joins Republic TV to break down the potential implications of the upcoming trade agreement—its effects on global markets, and why this partnership holds strategic importance right now.

What does India stand to gain? And how could this reshape economic and geopolitical ties in the future?

Watch this exclusive analysis for all the insights.