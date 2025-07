The Indian Air Force is set to phase out its last MiG-21 fighter jets with a ceremonial farewell in September 2025, marking the end of a 62-year legacy that started in 1963. The two remaining squadrons, based at the Nal Air Force Station in Rajasthan, are scheduled for decommissioning this year. However, defence sources suggest the process may stretch into 2026 due to delays in the deployment of the indigenous Tejas Mk1A aircraft.