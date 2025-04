A 21-year-old Indian woman, Harsimrat Randhawa, was tragically killed in Hamilton, Toronto, on April 16. The Mohawk College student was caught in crossfire between two groups while waiting for a bus, and a stray bullet hit her. She was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately passed away from her injuries. The Indian Embassy in Toronto expressed its condolences, and Randhawa's family has called on the Indian government to assist in bringing her body back home.