INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri: India’s New Stealth Warships

INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri are the newest stealth frigates to join the Indian Navy. Both warships, part of the Project 17A Nilgiri-class, were commissioned together on August 26, 2025, at the Visakhapatnam Naval Base. Designed in India and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), each ship measures 149 metres, displaces 6,700 tonnes, and is armed with BrahMos missiles, Barak-8 air defence systems, torpedoes, and anti-submarine rockets. With a range of over 5,500 nautical miles and a top speed of 28 knots, these ships significantly enhance India’s naval power. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the commissioning alongside senior naval officers, marking the first time India inducted two major warships on the same day—a historic step for the Navy and Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence.