Exclusive Footage From J&K Police's Command Vehicle

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Command Vehicle has been deployed at Qazigund, a high-risk area prone to terrorist threats. This advanced, armored vehicle is bulletproof, blast-resistant, and built for high mobility. Specially designed for counter-terror operations and quick response, it features firing ports, a roof hatch, night vision cameras, GPS tracking, and secure communication systems. Capable of transporting 8 to 12 personnel, it ensures rapid deployment during emergencies. This strategic deployment comes amid rising tensions and security concerns in the valley.