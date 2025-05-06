sb.scorecardresearch
Published May 6, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST

Exclusive Footage From J&K Police's Command Vehicle

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Command Vehicle has been deployed at Qazigund, a high-risk area prone to terrorist threats. This advanced, armored vehicle is bulletproof, blast-resistant, and built for high mobility. Specially designed for counter-terror operations and quick response, it features firing ports, a roof hatch, night vision cameras, GPS tracking, and secure communication systems. Capable of transporting 8 to 12 personnel, it ensures rapid deployment during emergencies. This strategic deployment comes amid rising tensions and security concerns in the valley. Don’t miss this exclusive report.

