Published Jan 23, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST

VIDEO: Republic India Women's Summit: Ira Singhal And Saloni Khanna's Unmissable Discussion On Leadership

Ira Singhal is the IAS officer of batch 2014. She shares her journey of how she qualified for civil services. She shares her struggles faced during the preparation of the UPSC examination. Saloni Khanna is an educationist, economist, and UPSC interviewer, renowned for her contributions to civil services examination guidance. She is the founder of the 'Skill Up Foundation' and actively shares insights on UPSC preparation through her social media platforms. 

