Jaguar Jet Crash: Why India Still Flies Jaguars? WG CDR Praful Bakshi Explains

A Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Suwarda in Gujarat ’s Jamnagar district on the night of April 2, 2025. The crash happened around 9:30 PM during a night training mission.

Reports suggest the jet had a technical issue midair, forcing both pilots to eject. Sadly, one of the pilots died, while the other is now stable and receiving treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital.

After crashing in an open field, the aircraft caught fire and filled the area with thick smoke. The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to investigate the technical failure.

The Jaguar, a twin-engine aircraft inducted in the late 1970s, has been key to IAF's deep strike and ground attack roles. Despite its importance, the aircraft has seen several crashes over the years, raising questions about its continued use.