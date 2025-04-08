Jaipur Hit-and-Run: Usman Khan Arrested After Speeding Car Kills 3

Jaipur Hit and Run: A speeding car ran over two people and injured seven others on Monday night around 9:30 pm in Jaipur’s walled city, just 500 meters from the Nahargarh police station. The vehicle rammed into everything in its way—pedestrians, parked cars, and two-wheelers—creating chaos in the crowded market area. Witnesses reported that the driver made no attempt to slow down. Following the crash, he abandoned the car and tried to escape. As the news broke, a large crowd gathered at the scene, with angry locals protesting against the frequent reckless driving in the city’s narrow lanes. The driver was apprehended at the scene. Additional DCP (North) Bajrang Singh Shekhawat confirmed that the accused, Usman Khan (62), a resident of Rana Colony in Shastri Nagar, was drunk at the time of the incident.