JD Vance Meets PM Modi: Heartwarming Moments with Kids, Peacocks & Soft Diplomacy wins internet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warmly welcomed U.S. Vice President JD Vance, along with his wife Usha Vance and their three children, at his official residence in New Delhi.

The Vance family arrived at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, where JD Vance is scheduled to begin bilateral talks with PM Modi. But before the formal discussions began, it was the warm, personal moments that stood out - a video of the Vance kids watching peacocks in the garden while PM Modi engaged in light conversation with the family has gone viral online.

The visit offered a glimpse of soft diplomacy in action, blending official ties with warmth, culture, and a personal touch that resonated with many across the internet.