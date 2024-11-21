Exit Poll Predict Hung Assembly In Jharkhand, JMM Cries Fowl, BJP Confident In Wresting Power

Exit polls for the Jharkhand Assembly elections have predicted a hung assembly, signaling a closely contested battle among the state's major political parties. The projections have sparked varied reactions, with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) expressing dissatisfaction and raising concerns over the accuracy of the data, claiming discrepancies in the numbers. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has displayed optimism about the results, confidently asserting that they will secure the majority needed to form the government. As the final vote count approaches, both parties continue to voice their expectations, setting the stage for an intense political showdown.&nbsp;&nbsp;