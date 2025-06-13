Who Is Jitendra Raghuvanshi? Shocking Turn in Raja's Honeymoon Murder Case

A new twist has surfaced in the Honeymoon Murder case, as reports suggest that the main accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, allegedly used her cousin Jitendra Raghuvanshi’s bank account to fund the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

Jitendra’s name emerged during the investigation, shedding light on the financial trail linked to the crime and raising suspicions about possible involvement of other family members.

So far, the Meghalaya Police have arrested five individuals in the case: Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged partner Raj Kushwaha, and three others Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi. All five are currently in eight-day police custody.