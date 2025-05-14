Justice BR Gavai Sworn In as 52nd Chief Justice of India, Replaces Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai officially assumed charge as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on Wednesday, succeeding Justice Sanjeev Khanna, who retired on Tuesday. Justice Gavai will serve a six-month term and is set to retire on November 30 this year. Since its establishment in 1950, the Supreme Court of India has been led by a distinguished line of Chief Justices, each playing a vital role in guiding the apex court. Their leadership has significantly influenced India's legal and constitutional framework, leaving lasting contributions to the nation's judicial system.