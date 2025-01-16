VIDEO: Kaante Wale Baba' Steals the Show at Maha Kumbh as he lays down on thorns

As the Maha Kumbh begins in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the crowd at the holy Sangam keeps attracting eyeballs as seers and saints, with unique names, showcase their talents. Starting from Chhotu and Chabhi Wale Baba to Bavander and Splendor Baba, now 'Kaante Wale Baba', also known as Ramesh Kumar Manjhi, has become a major attraction at Maha Kumbh. Lying on thorns, 'Kaante Wale Baba' amazes devotees at Prayagraj."I serve the guru. Guru gave us knowledge and gave us full strength. It is all god's glory that helps me do this (lay on thorns)... I have been doing this every year for the last 40-50 years... I do it because it benefits my body... It never hurts me... I donate half of the 'dakshina' I get and use the rest to meet my expenses