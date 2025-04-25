Kashmir Terror Attack: Who Was Bitan Adhikary? TCS Engineer Killed in Front of His 3-Year-Old Child

Kashmir Terror Attack: The shocking murder of Bitan Adhikary, a TCS engineer, in Kashmir has left the nation in grief and anger. Gunned down in cold blood in front of his 3-year-old child, Bitan’s tragic death is yet another chilling reminder of the terror sponsored by Pakistan taking root in the region.

This targeted killing of an innocent civilian exposes the growing threat of cross-border terrorism. While the Opposition remains quiet or tries to deflect attention, the harsh reality remains—Pakistan continues to support and fuel terror in Kashmir.

Bitan’s loss is not just a personal tragedy for his family but a powerful reminder that terrorism is still being used as a tool in Pakistan’s hostile playbook. India must respond decisively, hold Pakistan accountable, and ensure such horror never strikes another family again.

The country stands united in the face of terrorism, and justice for victims like Bitan Adhikary will always be a national priority.