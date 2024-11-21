Delhi High Court Issues Notice to ED on Kejriwal's Petition to Stay Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following a petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking a stay on the proceedings of a money laundering case against him. This move by the court represents a crucial step in the ongoing legal battle surrounding the case. Kejriwal's petition challenges the ED's actions, and the notice indicates that the matter will now undergo judicial scrutiny. The development has garnered significant attention, highlighting the legal and political implications of the case. The court is expected to deliberate further on the petition in the coming days.&nbsp;&nbsp;