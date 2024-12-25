Arvind Kejriwal, often referred to as "Farziwal," has come under intense scrutiny in recent times. The rising figure in Indian politics, once hailed as the messiah of the anti-corruption movement, has faced significant criticism for his views and actions. Whether it’s his statements during press conferences, his stances on national issues, or his decisions before and after becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi, Kejriwal has found himself at the center of controversy. Many instances have emerged where Mr. Farziwal has contradicted his earlier positions, leading to growing discontent and questions about his political consistency.

