VIDEO: How Kerala Man Binil Babu’s Brother Jane Contacted MEA In His Last Video

Binil Babu, a 31-year-old Indian national from Kuttanellur in Thrissur district, tragically lost his life in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He is survived by his grieving parents, wife, and a five-month-old son.

In his final moments, Binil recorded a video that highlighted his brother Jane’s efforts to contact the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for assistance. This video has now come to light, shedding light on the family's desperate attempts to secure help amid the conflict. The tragic death has prompted further questions about the safety of Indian nationals in conflict zones, and calls for greater attention to their well-being during such international crises.