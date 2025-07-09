Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Kolkata Police Clash With AITUC Protesters In Violent Confrontation
Published Jul 9, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST

VIDEO: Kolkata Police Clash With AITUC Protesters In Violent Confrontation

Experience the heated clash between Kolkata Police and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) protesters in Ganguly Bagan, Kolkata. Several demonstrators sustained injuries, alleging police brutality during their protest against the BJP. The AITUC has also announced a Bharat Bandh in opposition to the Central Government, further intensifying the unrest.

Tensions spiked as police reportedly pushed protesters onto the road, sparking accusations of excessive force. Chants of “We’re protesting against BJP, but TMC’s police is attacking us” echoed the confusion and anger among the crowd. Watch the unfiltered footage to grasp the seriousness of the confrontation and the voices behind the movement.

Follow: Google News Icon