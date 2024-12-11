Kurla Bus Accident Probe Reveals Driver Was on Contract, Lacked Adequate Training: VIDEO

The investigation into the tragic Kurla bus accident has uncovered critical lapses, revealing that the driver involved was hired on a contractual basis and lacked sufficient training. This startling revelation has raised serious concerns about safety protocols and the hiring practices of transportation agencies. Preliminary findings suggest that the driver’s inadequate training may have been a significant factor contributing to the accident, which claimed lives and left several injured. Authorities are now scrutinizing the recruitment and training standards for drivers to ensure such incidents do not recur. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with citizens calling for stricter enforcement of safety measures and better oversight in the public transport sector. As the probe continues, the focus remains on accountability and preventive action to avoid future tragedies.