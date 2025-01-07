VIDEO: Kutch, 19-Year-Old Girl Trapped In 550 Feet Deep Borewell Dies

A 19-year-old girl trapped in a borewell in Kutch for over 24 hours tragically passed away during the rescue operation. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues their efforts to retrieve the body, but challenges have arisen due to the body repeatedly slipping further down the borewell because of its weight. The incident has highlighted safety concerns surrounding open borewells and the complexities involved in such rescue operations. Authorities are expected to review preventive measures to avoid similar tragedies in the future.