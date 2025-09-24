Ladakh Protests: Who’s Fueling the Violence? New Video Surfaces

Ladakh has seen escalating unrest as protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion turn violent, with clashes, shutdowns, and arson reported across the region. The BJP has accused the Congress of instigating the violence, highlighting a viral video showing Congress councillor Phuntsog Tsepag giving a provocative speech. BJP leaders also released additional footage suggesting that Congress leaders may be encouraging demonstrators, intensifying the political blame game amid growing public unrest.

