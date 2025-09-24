Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / Ladakh Protests: Who’s Fueling the Violence? New Video Surfaces
Published Sep 24, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Ladakh Protests: Who’s Fueling the Violence? New Video Surfaces

Ladakh has seen escalating unrest as protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion turn violent, with clashes, shutdowns, and arson reported across the region. The BJP has accused the Congress of instigating the violence, highlighting a viral video showing Congress councillor Phuntsog Tsepag giving a provocative speech. BJP leaders also released additional footage suggesting that Congress leaders may be encouraging demonstrators, intensifying the political blame game amid growing public unrest.
 

Follow : Google News Icon  