Published Apr 28, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST

LeT Operatives Hafiz Saeed and Abu Musa Gaining Power: Are They the Next Osama?

Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder Hafiz Saeed, senior commander Abu Musa, and Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden share a disturbing similarity: their violent crusade against non-Muslims. United by a radical ideology, each has masterminded attacks that left lasting global impacts. Saeed played a key role in the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 attacks targeting Hindus and Jews, Bin Laden orchestrated the devastating 9/11 assault on the "Zionist-Crusader alliance," and Musa has incited jihad against "infidels" in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Their campaigns of terror highlight a unified mindset intent on destroying those who stand in opposition to their extremist views.

