Maha Bitcoin Bomb: EX IPS Officer Ravindranath Patil Exclusive | Republic TV

Former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil, who made the crypto charge against Sharad Pawar -led NCP leader Supriya Sule and Congress state chief Nana Patole, has alleged that both Sule and Patole used bitcoin cash for funds in elections. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Ravindranath Patil revealed that he is in possession of several voice notes of Supriya Sule in which she was giving instructions to a cyber person and former Pune Commissioner Amitabh Gupta to convert Bitcoin cash into funds. The BJP today came out with an alleged 'video and audio' of Supriya Sule and Nana Patole where they are allegedly heard asking someone for Bitcoin money to be converted for polls. Republic can not authenticate the video put out by the BJP.&nbsp;